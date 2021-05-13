No arrests in case of UofL student found shot to death inside car on New Year’s Eve

Livers said her cousin had a hair appointment on Zorn Avenue around 7 p.m., then was scheduled to work at UPS at 10 p.m. Livers said Lucas always updated her family about her whereabouts, adding that Lucas never made it to the salon. After several missed calls, another cousin remembered she had Lucas’ location tracked on her phone. The cousins and Lucas’ brother started tracking her location. The Fern Creek native’s phone pinged in unfamiliar territory in Smoketown, an area her family said they don’t frequent and is foreign to Lucas.