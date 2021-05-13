No arrests in case of UofL student found shot to death inside car on New Year’s Eve

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A University of Louisville student was found dead in a car on New Year’s Eve, and more than four months later, still no arrests have been made.
Antonia Lucas was found shot to death inside a car in the 700 block of Lampton Street in the Smoketown neighborhood early on the morning of Dec. 31.
More than four months later, her family said they believe she may have gotten into a car with the wrong person shortly before she was killed.
Lucas, 21, owned her own business while also working at UPS and attending the University of Louisville. Her cousin, Aryn Lynn Livers, said Lucas was like a sister to everyone she knew.
”She would (always) make sure she got in touch with her mom,” Livers said. “So when her mom called me, I knew something was wrong.”
Livers said her cousin had a hair appointment on Zorn Avenue around 7 p.m., then was scheduled to work at UPS at 10 p.m. Livers said Lucas always updated her family about her whereabouts, adding that Lucas never made it to the salon. After several missed calls, another cousin remembered she had Lucas’ location tracked on her phone. The cousins and Lucas’ brother started tracking her location. The Fern Creek native’s phone pinged in unfamiliar territory in Smoketown, an area her family said they don’t frequent and is foreign to Lucas.
The phone pinged from house to house on Lampton Street as if it was moving, Livers said. Lucas’ mom told WAVE 3 News she called police to the area, but was told the pings weren’t accurate. The officers left, and the family kept looking. Lucas’ brother started looking in every car, and made the gruesome discovery.
”My heart dropped, " Lucas said. “I just heard him scream and I knew.”
Livers said they found 23-year-old Daniel Key Jr. dead, sitting on top of Lucas, both in the passenger seat. Livers described the inside of the car, saying Key’s feet were propped up on the dashboard, as if both victims were placed inside. The car did not belong to Lucas.
”I thought she was just unconscious,” Livers said. “But I touched her hand and it was too cold.”
The family believes a possible quick ride put Lucas in the wrong place with the wrong person at the wrong time. They said they believe she left the house expecting to come back before her hair appointment. Livers knew Key, and said she feels he made an extra stop with her cousin inside the car, without her cousin knowing the danger to come.
Lucas’ mother said she had a car at their home and Lucas’ purse and I.D. were still at the house.
”It’s been hard just because the pain,” Livers said. “It was almost five months ago.”
The family said whomever killed Lucas took everything from them, adding that she hopes someone with a conscience admits to the crime.
