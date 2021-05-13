‘Restore equal access’: Metro council members urge Fischer reopen Rundill Road at Iroquois Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The debate over reopening Iroquois Park’s major roadway is heating up with three Louisville Metro Council members urging Mayor Greg Fischer to do so.
A large part of Rundill Road, which runs through Iroquois Park, was closed to vehicle traffic in April 2020 to allow pedestrians and cyclists the space needed to social distance.
In a joint statement Wednesday, council members Amy Holton Steward (D-25), Cindy Fowler (D-14), and Kevin Triplett (D-15), asked Fischer to “reopen Rundill Road to vehicular traffic, immediately.”
“It is imperative that we restore equal access to the population that has been prohibited from enjoying the beauty of our majestic Southend gem, Iroquois Park,” the statement read.
The potential closure of the Rundill Road beyond the pandemic has been a topic of discussion for months; city officials have launched multiple surveys to gauge resident reaction.
A survey in March found about 35% of the nearly 3,000 respondents wanted to keep the road closed. Those who supported reopening the road had mixed responses - about 28% said they wanted to fully reopen, 28% said they supported reopening with traffic “calming” measures, and about 21% said they supported closing the road to vehicles only on certain days.
Holton Stewart told WAVE 3 her office has received numerous calls from constituents asking why Rundill Road had not reopened.
“The fact that people are unable to access this park if they are disabled or elderly, and they don’t run, walk, or cycle, they are not able to access this park she said. “Everything else is opening up, why not this park when we’re in open-air we have the ability to social distance.”
While some who use the park-like Chauncy Benders told WAVE 3 he thinks there can be room for those who want to drive and those who want to walk, Bridget Zipp said she felt safer with less traffic.
“I do like that the roads have been closed, but I certainly wouldn’t want them to restrict the people that do want to access the park so I’m all about equal opportunity,” she said.
The Cherokee Park loop has also been closed for months, a decision that has yielded debate similar to the Rundill Road closure. However, the three council members asking Fischer to reopen Iroquois Park said “the reopening of these two parks is being treated uniformly when both are very distinct and unique parks and situations.”
In a statement to WAVE 3, a spokesperson for Mayor Fischer said the mayor’s office “fully expect a decision on the future of the loop roads in Iroquois and Cherokee parks to come in about two weeks and we appreciate the Council and thousands of residents who have shared their thoughts on the usage of the roads.”
Meanwhile, Metro Parks and the Olmstead Parks Conservancy group will conduct pre-and-post pandemic park usage data. A spokesperson for the conservancy said the research will look into whether park usage has changed and whether road closures have limited access to people to live near parks.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.