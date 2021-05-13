Teen basketball star falls victim to Louisville’s gun violence

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Gunned down on her grandfather’s doorstep, a 16-year-old basketball star became the latest victim of Louisville’s gun violence.
“I got a lot of grandbabies,” Reginald Collier said. “She was my best grandbaby.”
Tiffanie Floyd was just shy of her 17th birthday when her grandfather said she was shot and killed by multiple gunmen Wednesday evening in the Chickasaw neighborhood.
“Five of them shot bullets everywhere,” Collier said. “Five young men; they were wearing masks.”
Floyd was a rising star on the basketball court.
Pictures and video from friends revealed a confident young woman, smiling and full of fun. Floyd also was blessed with a life-changing talent, her coach said.
”The best of her class,” said Whitney Handley, Floyd’s former high school coach. “She could have easily got a D-1 scholarship and made it to the WNBA. I mean just raw talent.”
A strong presence on and off the court, Floyd was described by friends as a girl who was loved, a girl with a bright future.
”I was at work when I got the text and I had to read it several times to be sure that I was reading it right,” former teammate Alyssa Leslie said. “Because it didn’t make sense to me. Like I said, everybody loves Tiffanie. To know there’s somebody out here who wanted her gone just doesn’t make sense. And I had to read it a couple of time to make sure it was her. And when it finally hit, my body went into shock, started shaking. My heart was racing, teardrops.”
Floyd is the 60th homicide victim in Louisville so far this year, keeping the city on pace to break records for violence.
