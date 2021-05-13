Teen basketball star falls victim to Louisville’s gun violence

”I was at work when I got the text and I had to read it several times to be sure that I was reading it right,” former teammate Alyssa Leslie said. “Because it didn’t make sense to me. Like I said, everybody loves Tiffanie. To know there’s somebody out here who wanted her gone just doesn’t make sense. And I had to read it a couple of time to make sure it was her. And when it finally hit, my body went into shock, started shaking. My heart was racing, teardrops.”