The Ultimate Superfood Bowl

The Ultimate Superfood Bowl
Eating healthy isn't hard when it tastes good. Give yourself a boost of nutrients and energy with superfood bowls. (Source: expresscofoods.com)
By Liz Adelberg | May 13, 2021 at 9:01 AM EDT - Updated May 13 at 9:01 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Eating healthy isn’t hard when it tastes good. Give yourself a boost of nutrients and energy with a tried-and-true Superfood bowl.

Bowls are quick to put together, convenient to take on-the-go and easy to pack in extra nutrients. While they have become popular options at restaurants, they’re also simple to prepare at home.

Having a diet high in vitamins, minerals and protein has a positive impact on the amount of energy you have throughout the day, promoting clearer thinking, and impacting your mood overall, and allowing you to have a better quality of life!

Bowls are a simple way to have a diet high in nutrients when you include delicious Superfoods.

  • Whole grains
  • Leafy greens
  • Sweet Potato
  • Berries
  • Protein

Here’s a superfood bowl that you can try at home.

Expresco Tabbouleh

  • Expresco Chicken Skewers
  • 1/2 cup bulgur
  • 6 cups stemmed spinach
  • 1/2 cup fresh mint leaves
  • 1/3 cup fresh lemon juice
  • 1/4 cup olive oil
  • 1 clove garlic, chopped
  • 1 pint grape tomatoes, halved
  • 1/4 English cucumber, chopped
  • Salt and black pepper to taste 

Place the bulgur and ½ teaspoon salt in a large heatproof bowl. Add 2 cups boiling water, cover, and let stand until tender, 12 to 15 minutes; drain.

Meanwhile, in a food processor, combine the spinach and mint and process until finely chopped, scraping down the sides of the bowl as necessary.

In a large bowl, whisk together the lemon juice, oil, garlic, and  ¼ teaspoon each salt and pepper. Add the bulgur, spinach mixture, tomatoes, and cucumber and toss to combine.

Top with Expresco Chicken Skewers and enjoy!

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.