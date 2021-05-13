The Ultimate Superfood Bowl

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Eating healthy isn’t hard when it tastes good. Give yourself a boost of nutrients and energy with a tried-and-true Superfood bowl.
Bowls are quick to put together, convenient to take on-the-go and easy to pack in extra nutrients. While they have become popular options at restaurants, they’re also simple to prepare at home.
Having a diet high in vitamins, minerals and protein has a positive impact on the amount of energy you have throughout the day, promoting clearer thinking, and impacting your mood overall, and allowing you to have a better quality of life!
Bowls are a simple way to have a diet high in nutrients when you include delicious Superfoods.
- Whole grains
- Leafy greens
- Sweet Potato
- Berries
- Protein
Here’s a superfood bowl that you can try at home.
Expresco Tabbouleh
- Expresco Chicken Skewers
- 1/2 cup bulgur
- 6 cups stemmed spinach
- 1/2 cup fresh mint leaves
- 1/3 cup fresh lemon juice
- 1/4 cup olive oil
- 1 clove garlic, chopped
- 1 pint grape tomatoes, halved
- 1/4 English cucumber, chopped
- Salt and black pepper to taste
Place the bulgur and ½ teaspoon salt in a large heatproof bowl. Add 2 cups boiling water, cover, and let stand until tender, 12 to 15 minutes; drain.
Meanwhile, in a food processor, combine the spinach and mint and process until finely chopped, scraping down the sides of the bowl as necessary.
In a large bowl, whisk together the lemon juice, oil, garlic, and ¼ teaspoon each salt and pepper. Add the bulgur, spinach mixture, tomatoes, and cucumber and toss to combine.
Top with Expresco Chicken Skewers and enjoy!
