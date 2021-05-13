‘We are very proud’: LMPD officers applauded for saving victims of fiery crash on I-65

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Three Louisville Metro Police Department officers are credited with saving two men’s lives after pulling them out of their fiery vehicles during a wreck.
The crash happened in the southbound lanes of I-65 near Outer Loop around 5:50 a.m. Thursday.
The intense moments were caught on the officers’ cameras. One officer is seen using his baton to break a window. He then reaches through the glass to pull the man out as cars are zipping by.
After the first rescue, they ran towards the second crash victim.
“Get this door off!” one officer yells. “Come on! Get him out!”
Both men were saved and are expected to recover.
“You were in a wreck buddy. You’re OK. Just stay awake for me, OK?” one of the officers is heard saying to one of the victims.
Louisville Metro police said an SUV was stalled on the interstate and was rear-ended by a pickup truck. Both vehicles caught on fire.
The three officers — Clayton Kelley, James Ashley, and Conner Maloney — were at the end of their shifts after working more than 11 hours, their lieutenant, Jeff Lauder, told WAVE 3 News.
“There’s no doubt in my mind that those people would not have survived this had it not been for the quick decision making and bravery of these officers,” Lauder said.
They continued to perform their duties even as one of the engines exploded.
“They obviously made a huge difference in those people’s lives,” Lauder said. “We are very proud.”
Two of the officers had to be treated for smoke inhalation, and a third received several stitches on his arm from reaching through the window to pull one of the men out.
