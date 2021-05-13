Will Kentucky follow other states and end extra $300 a week unemployment payments?

PUA has been critical in helping our families and our economy through this crisis. While most Kentuckians have returned to work, we need to continue to assist Kentuckians as we begin to emerge from this pandemic until more of our neighbors are able to return to the workforce. There is also a significant economic impact at more than $34 million a week that is critical to our businesses, particularly grocers and retailers. The administration is in active talks with Kentucky employers about new strategies to fill good jobs and we are all optimistic about the future.