Apartment building blaze in Crescent Hill under investigation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Grinstead South Apartments in Crescent Hill caught fire on Friday evening, prompting 30 LFD firefighters to work to put out the blaze.
The apartments are located in the 2700 block of Seminary Court off of Grinstead Drive.
The Louisville Fire Department’s operations chief confirmed the first call dispatchers received about the fire was just after 6:30 p.m.
Firefighters found the source of the blaze was in the attic. It took more than half an hour for the crew to control the flames.
It is unclear how many units are affected, though it was confirmed that no one was hurt.
What sparked the fire has not been revealed.
LFD is handling the investigation
This story will be updated as more information is available.
