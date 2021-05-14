8 arrested after surveillance video shows suspects hiding stolen guns in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It was all caught on surveillance video: criminals in the wrong place at the wrong time, though Louisville Metro Police Department detectives said they were in the right place at the right time.
”I called for other officers as I observed individuals attempting to hide firearms within the location,” LMPD 4th Division Detective Seth Goodlette explained to WAVE 3 News Friday.
The firearm bust started on Monday when LMPD Major Aaron Crowell explained that an officer heard gunfire, then found the scene where a car crashed into a pole on Manslick Road.
Two men were arrested after running from the scene, and officers found two guns, which came out to be just two of about a dozen that were seized.
Throughout the search, officers located another stolen car; those drivers took off, leading police on a chase.
After arrests were made there, Goodlette said as officers gathered evidence near a convenience store on Manslick, he witnessed the suspects from the original shooting attempting to hide their guns with the clerk behind the counter.
In total, eight people were arrested on Monday during the investigation, including a juvenile. The ATF is running tests to find out if any of the guns seized were involved in previous shootings.
Investigators said being engaged and active in the community is what led officers to be in the right place at the right time on Monday.
