Baptist Health begins vaccinating 12 to 15-year-olds

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - 15-year-old Ashley Hatfield, a student at Christian Academy, rode up with her mother to Baptist Health — Louisville to get her first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.
“[I feel] good,” Hatfield said after getting the vaccine. “It didn’t really hurt... I think it’s important to promote my own safety and the safety of other people around me.”
Hatfield’s mother, Chrissy Hatfield, a pharmacist at Baptist Health, told WAVE 3 News she was excited her daughter had the chance to get vaccinated.
“It’s really good to feel that my child is safe and protected from the coronavirus and she can enjoy the summer like a normal teen,” she said. “It also feels good to know that she can hang out with her grandparents and not feel like she’s at risk of passing coronavirus onto them.”
Friday was the first day Baptist Health began vaccinating kids 12 to 15 following the FDA’s Emergency Use Authorization allowing Pfizer to be used on children in that age range. Baptist Health waited to receive guidance from the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices before vaccinating any of the children.
According to Baptist Health La Grange pharmacy director, Angela Sandlin, parents were lined up with their children as early as 7 a.m. Friday.
“It’s like putting your oxygen mask on yourself and then helping your child,” Sandlin said. “In the airplane, they say first help yourself, put your mask on before helping your child. So now we’ve been vaccinated, we know it’s a good thing and it’s time to help our children.”
Parents and guardians can make a vaccine appointment for their child by clicking here.
Baptist Health also accepts walk-ups until 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday. An adult must accompany children receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.
