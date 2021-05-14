Behind the Forecast: Is allergy season getting longer

With Fall-like temperatures lingering later and Spring-like temperatures seemingly arriving earlier each year, the growing season and pollen season both appear to be longer. In fact, according to data from Climate Central, Louisville’s average Spring temperature has increased 3.7° between 1970 and 2020. Louisville on average sees 14.7 more days with temperatures above normal in the Spring. According to data, Louisville’s growing season has been extended by 17 days. Bend, Oregon, and Reno, Nevada have seen their growing season extended by 99 days!