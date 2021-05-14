Decision-making on masks will come down to business owners, legal expert says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Updated federal guidelines on face masks are posing a question about how rules will be enforced at businesses and public places. However, legal experts say a lot of the decision-making will come down to owners.
Trainer Kathleen Brinch ran her first workout class without anyone wearing masks since the COVID pandemic began on Thursday. Her inbox was stacked up with vaccination card photos to prove her clients had gotten their shots.
The class was held just hours after the CDC and President Joe Biden announced new guidelines that masks aren’t necessary in most places for fully vaccinated Americans.
”As a boutique fitness studio, we have that advantage,” Brinch said. “We have a roster of everyone coming through the door of who is vaccinated and who is not. They’re very comfortable with us because we have that relationship. I’m crying. It’s going to be so great to see people’s faces!”
Before the class, she took down, the #MaskUp sign on the gym’s rules board with excitement knowing her customers all fit the CDC parameters.
However, looking at the guidelines through a legal lens, legal expert Sam Marcosson told WAVE 3 News most businesses will face a tough battle.
”Businesses are put between a rock and a hard place,” he said.
Marcosson said ultimately, people have the right to disclose if they’re vaccinated or not. At the same time, private establishments will be allowed to refuse customers or require masks.
”Will they say, ‘I’m being treated differently, I’m being singled out, and I shouldn’t be treated differently when I say I don’t want to be vaccinated? And I also don’t want to wear a mask,’” Marcosson questioned.
The best course of action, he said, is for everyone to be transparent — consumers and business owners.
