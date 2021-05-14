FORECAST: Beautiful weather to start the weekend

- WARMING UP: Highs stay in the 70s to mid-80s next week
- RAIN CHANCE: Raindrops may fall as early as Saturday evening but the higher chances will be Sunday through Tuesday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll see some clouds overhead at times but expect a sunny day overall. Highs today top out into the low 70s.
Tonight some clouds linger as temperatures fall into the 40s for most areas, with readings closer to 50° in Louisville Saturday morning.
Saturday will be another mild day in the lower 70s with a partly cloudy sky. While a sprinkle or two is possible later in the day, any significant shower chance looks to hold off until after dark.
Clouds increase Saturday night as a warm front approaches. There doesn’t appear to be much moisture with the front but it may be enough to squeeze out some showers north of Louisville during the overnight.
Next week features a more June-like pattern with humid days, afternoon thunderstorms, and muggy nights. We will fine-tune the rain chances and temperatures as we get a bit closer.
