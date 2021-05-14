FORECAST: Fri-yay kind of weather today!

- WARMING UP: Highs stay in the 70s to mid-80s next week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Passing clouds at times on Friday but still picking up plenty of sunshine to push highs into the 70s.
Friday night we’ll see some clouds and lows in the 40s for most areas, with readings closer to 50° in Louisville Saturday morning.
Saturday will be another mild day in the lower 70s with a partly sunny sky. While a sprinkle or two is possible late in the day, any appreciable shower chance looks to hold off until after dark.
Clouds will fill in as a warm front approaches Saturday night. There doesn’t appear to be much moisture with the front but it may be enough to squeeze out some showers north of Louisville during the overnight.
Next week features a more June-like pattern with humid days, afternoon thunderstorms, and muggy nights. We will fine tune the rain chances and temperatures as we get a bit closer.
