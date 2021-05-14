FORECAST: Mostly dry today; scattered storms Sunday

WEATHER HEADLINES
- WEEKEND RAIN CHANCE: Slight chance late Saturday; likely Sunday
- TEMPERATURE TREND: Highs warming into the 80s next week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds will be on the increase today, but overall another decent day expected. Highs top out in the low to mid 70s. We’ll see a slight chance for a shower or sprinkle during the evening hours.
Scattered showers will be in the region Saturday night as a warm front moves in. Lows will be more seasonable, settling into the mid 50s by Sunday morning.
With the warm front stalled nearby on Sunday we’ll have an elevated chance of rain. Thunder will get added to the mix Sunday afternoon, but severe weather is not expected. Highs will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Scattered showers and storms will continue at times Sunday night. It will be mild with lows near 60.
As southerly winds return we’ll see scattered thunderstorms also begin to make an appearance in the daily forecast next week. With those winds temperatures will also warm. A summer-like preview by mid to late next week with a stretch of 80 degree days. In fact, mid to upper 80s not out of the question.
