FORECAST: Rain chances increase for part of the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A batch of clouds will move through this evening, leaving us with a mix of clouds and clear sky for the remainder of the overnight hours. Lows tonight will be milder, with 40s outside of Louisville and readings near 50 in the city.
Saturday is another nice day with highs in the lower 70s and clouds on the increase through the afternoon. A few sprinkles are possible closer to nightfall, but dry air will limit how much rain makes it to the ground.
Scattered showers will be in the region Saturday night as a warm front moves in. Lows will be more seasonable, settling into the mid 50s by Sunday morning.
With the warm front stalled nearby on Sunday we’ll have an elevated chance of rain, starting with morning showers. Thunder will get added to the mix Sunday afternoon, but severe weather is not expected. Highs will be in the lower 70s thanks to the rain.
As southerly winds return we’ll see scattered thunderstorms also begin to make an appearance in the daily forecast next week. With those winds temperatures will also warm. A summer-like preview by mid to late next week with a stretch of 80 degree days. In fact, mid 80s not out of the question.
