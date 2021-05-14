FORECAST: A warmer & wetter forecast through next week

WEATHER HEADLINES
- WEEKEND RAIN CHANCE: Slight chance late Saturday; likely Sunday
- TEMPERATURE TREND: Highs warming into the 80s next week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A mainly clear sky will take us into the early hours on Saturday. Temperatures will not be chilly with lows in the 40s for most, near 50 in the city. Clouds will be on the increase Saturday with another decent day expected. Highs top out in the low to mid-70s. We’ll see a slight chance for a shower or sprinkle during the evening hours.
Scattered showers will be in the region Saturday night as a warm front moves in. Lows will be more seasonable, settling into the mid-50s by Sunday morning.
With the warm front stalled nearby on Sunday, we’ll have an elevated chance of rain, starting with morning showers. Thunder will get added to the mix Sunday afternoon, but severe weather is not expected. Highs will be in the lower 70s thanks to the rain.
As southerly winds return we’ll see scattered thunderstorms also begin to make an appearance in the daily forecast next week. With those winds, temperatures will also warm. A summer-like preview by mid to late next week with a stretch of 80 degree days. In fact, the mid-80s are not out of the question.
