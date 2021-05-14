Goode Morning Weather Blog 5/14

One of the bigger forecast challenges ahead will be the weekend rain chance. We are going from a dry atmosphere to an increasingly humid one by Monday. The weekend time period will be the sacrifice in the weather woes in that change.
The radar will light up with rain by Saturday evening with bands of rain/thunder into Sunday. It will take some time to reach the ground to start with and it will be quite light. It will pick up to your typical downpours and thunderstorms into Sunday but not for all areas. Only near and south of the warm front. And that position will be basically 50-80 miles either side of I-64 at this point. So right through our area.
It looks stormy into early next week but a ridge of high pressure is going to fight really hard to dry us out and increase the heat/humidity by mid to late week. We shall see if that happens but that is the trend today!
