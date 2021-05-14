Graduation schedule set for Bullitt County high schools

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Bullitt County Schools have announced the Graduation Day schedule for the county’s three high schools.
The Class of 2021 graduations for Bullitt East, North Bullitt and Bullitt Central will be held Saturday, June 5 at Broadbent Arena on the grounds of the Kentucky Exposition Center.
The order and times are as follows:
- 11 a.m. Bullitt East High School
- 2 p.m. North Bullitt High School
- 5 p.m. Bullitt Central High School
The order and times are done on a rotation basis.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.