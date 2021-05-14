Graduation schedule set for Bullitt County high schools

The Class of 2021 graduation ceremonies for Bullitt East, North Bullitt and Bullitt Central will be held on Saturday, June 5 at Broadbent Arena. (Source: Pixabay)
By Charles Gazaway | May 14, 2021 at 10:08 AM EDT - Updated May 14 at 10:18 AM

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Bullitt County Schools have announced the Graduation Day schedule for the county’s three high schools.

The Class of 2021 graduations for Bullitt East, North Bullitt and Bullitt Central will be held Saturday, June 5 at Broadbent Arena on the grounds of the Kentucky Exposition Center.

The order and times are as follows:

  • 11 a.m. Bullitt East High School
  • 2 p.m. North Bullitt High School
  • 5 p.m. Bullitt Central High School

The order and times are done on a rotation basis.

