Home catches fire in Floyds Knobs

FLOYDS KNOBS, Ind. (WAVE) – Firefighters worked to put out a two-alarm fire in Floyds Knobs.
Fire crews were called to the 5000 block of Bent Creek Drive around 7 p.m. Thursday, Lafayette Twp. Fire Protection District spokesman Sgt. Ryan Houchen.
When firefighters arrived, the found the fire had already vented through the roof of the home.
Firefighters had a difficult time getting water to the home because of a long driveway, sufficient water flow and limited hydrants in the area, Houchen said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
