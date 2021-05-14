Home catches fire in Floyds Knobs

Home catches fire in Floyds Knobs
Fire crews were called to the 5000 block of Bent Creek Drive around 7 p.m. Thursday, Lafayette Twp. Fire Protection District spokesman Sgt. Ryan Houchen. (Source: Sgt. Ryan Houchen)
By Sarah Jackson | May 14, 2021 at 8:08 AM EDT - Updated May 14 at 8:08 AM

FLOYDS KNOBS, Ind. (WAVE) – Firefighters worked to put out a two-alarm fire in Floyds Knobs.

Fire crews were called to the 5000 block of Bent Creek Drive around 7 p.m. Thursday, Lafayette Twp. Fire Protection District spokesman Sgt. Ryan Houchen.

Firefighters had a difficult time getting water to the home.
Firefighters had a difficult time getting water to the home. (Source: Sgt. Ryan Houchen)

When firefighters arrived, the found the fire had already vented through the roof of the home.

Firefighters had a difficult time getting water to the home because of a long driveway, sufficient water flow and limited hydrants in the area, Houchen said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.