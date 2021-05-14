Date set for Kentucky to reopen to 100% capacity, mask mandate to be lifted

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) – A date when Kentucky will reopen to 100 capacity and the mask mandate will be lifted is in sight.
Gov. Andy Beshear made the announcement Friday and said the changes would go into effect on June 11.
Beshear said the date was chosen to allow 12 to 15-year-olds time to get vaccinated, in addition to others who are unvaccinated.
“A return to full capacity could raise the risk of expose to those not vaccinated, the solution is to get your vaccine,” Beshear said.
On Thursday, the CDC eased mask wearing guidelines for people who are fully vaccinated.
Dr. Steven Stack choked up as he spoke about walking into the Capitol Friday and seeing people’s faces for the first time in over a year.
The guidance says fully vaccinated people can go without a mask in most indoor and outdoor settings, with the exception of crowded indoor settings, such as trains, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters.
A person is considered fully vaccinated either two weeks after receiving a second Pfizer or Moderna shot or two weeks after receiving the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.
Beshear called the CDC’s announcement “great news for vaccinated Kentuckians” Thursday and urged those who have yet to receive a COVID-19 vaccination to get make a plan to get the vaccine by going to http://vaccine.ky.gov.
