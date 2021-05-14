LMPD: 8 arrests, 11 guns seized following drive-by shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Eight people were taken into custody and 11 guns were seized following a drive-by shooting that was overhead by an officer.
On May 10, officers in the area of Manslick Road and Elderwood Way heard gunshots and saw a black Dodge Durango driving from the area.
The vehicle hit multiple power poles in the 3700 block of Manslick Road while trying to get away. After the vehicle crashed, a juvenile was taken into custody and two firearms, including an AR-15 were seized, according to Criminal Interdiction Division Major Aaron Crowell. A second suspect in that vehicle ran following the crash.
Officers then noticed a driver in a white Kia circling the area. When they attempted to stop that vehicle, the driver also drove off and ended up hitting an LMPD cruiser near the corner of Greenwood Avenue and South 26th Street between the Parkland and California neighborhoods.
While processing the original scene where the drive-by was heard, an officer entered a convenience store on Manslick Road. While he was there looking for surveillance video, another involved vehicle pulled up and the suspects entered the store. The officer said the suspects were attempting to hide firearms by giving them to the clerk behind the counter, which led to the arrests of four people.
The investigation eventually took officers to the 2800 block of South Third Street where three people were arrested and two firearms were recovered. After a search, another arrest was made and another gun was seized.
The eight people arrested were a juvenile; Ramonte Johnson, 29; Christopher Morgan, 29; Christian Crosby, 28; Alexis Hiser, 28; Jacob Bell, 18; Reginald Webster, 19; and Ramonto Underwood, 20.
LMPD said this is an ongoing investigation.
