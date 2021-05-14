Man shot twice in Shawnee rushed to hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Friday evening Shawnee shooting is under investigation by Louisville Metro Police Department officers; a man was shot twice, according to LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley.
The gunfire was reported to dispatchers just before 6 p.m.
Officers found a man in the 3200 block of Larkwood Avenue, a dead-end street off of Louis Coleman Jr. Drive, who had been shot at least twice, Smiley said, prompting EMS crews to rush him to UofL Hospital. He was awake and talking while being driven to the hospital.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.
