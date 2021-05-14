925 new COVID-19 related cases, 16 new deaths reported in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WAVE) – A total of 13,049 people in Indiana have died from COVID-19, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
As of Friday morning, there had been 733,591 cases reported in the state, with 925 new cases and 16 new deaths.
The Indiana vaccine dashboard page is reporting a total of 2,470,237 Hoosiers have received the first dose of a two dose COVID-19 vaccine. Another 165,743 Indiana residents have received the single dose vaccine.
ISDH says 2,226,615 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated and 10,134,102 tests have been preformed to date. The states 7-day positivity rate is 5.2%.
