Parents navigate new CDC mask guidance with young, unvaccinated, children

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Now that the U.S. enters a new stage of the pandemic, we’ll all need to think about what risks you’re taking when you’re around a large or small group of people. Although the CDC says fully vaccinated people are protected against the virus, there are certain health conditions where you should still wear a mask.
If you have a compromised immune system, the CDC says you should talk to your doctor before you ditch the face mask. Many parents with young children are facing a similar issue. The parents are fully vaccinated but their child is not eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine at this time.
Tarah Decker, a Louisville mother and breast cancer survivor, said she will continue to take additional precautions in crowded, high-risk areas.
“In a lot of ways, I think it’s a good thing for people to get back to a sense of normalcy and I totally understand that,” Decker said. “Our family’s take on it is, if we decide to go somewhere and there’s going to be a crowd or a certain amount of people or go to a restaurant, wherever it may be that’s not outside, we will still continue to wear our masks just to take the extra precaution and that’s just our personal choice.”
Fully vaccinated or not, the new CDC guidance recommends everyone still wear their masks in crowded indoor spaces.. like buses, planes, schools, and hospitals. If your child is not vaccinated, Dr. Victoria Statler, a Norton Children’s Pediatric Infectious Disease Physician, said they should still wear a mask in public.
“Children in the younger age group may not be considered as high risk for severe disease for COVID-19 but it is still possible for them to both get COVID and also possible for them to transmit it to others who may not be vaccinated and spread the disease.”
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.