Some retailers, grocery stores still enforcing mask mandate despite new CDC guidance

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A number of retailers, grocery stores, restaurants, and other businesses have indicated they will continue to enforce customer and employee mask mandates despite new federal guidance greatly relaxing mask rules for fully vaccinated people.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eased mask guidance Thursday. The agency announced fully vaccinated people do not need to wear masks or social distance indoors or outdoors, except under certain circumstances.
Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday Kentucky would immediately follow the CDC’s updated guidance and ease mask rules for full vaccinated people. On Friday, Beshear announced Kentucky would completely lift its mask mandate on June 11; people will be able to go without a mask in most indoor and outdoor settings regardless of vaccination status.
Retail chain Kroger announced Thursday it would maintain its mask mandate for customers and employees at nearly 3,000 stores nationwide. Other stores like Meijer, Target, Starbucks, CVS, and Walgreens have said they will either keep their face covering mandates or review them.
Trader Joe’s was one of the first major retailers to announce it would drop its mask mandate. Friday, Walmart also announced it would drop mask mandates for full vaccinated customers and staff.
Some shoppers told WAVE 3 they were prepared to continue wearing the masks inside grocery stores.
“I’ve been fully vaccinated for about six weeks now, so I’m still choosing to wear it in big crowds and whenever possible. I have a son who’s not vaccinated yet, so I want to protect him and others who are not vaccinated,” Ericka Azzarello said.
Friday, Besher urged Kentuckians to follow mask rules at private businesses and respect individuals who choose to continue wearing their masks for personal reasons.
“Please, respect that. That’s their business. If they want to require wearing masks they can and we should respect that,” he said. “There are also going to be people out there that want to wear a mask for a number of reasons, we should also respect that.”
