Woman charged in shooting of man faces judge

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman has been charged with attempted murder in a domestic shooting earlier this month.
Wendella Hughes, 30, of Louisville was served with the warrant yesterday while in custody at Louisville Metro Corrections. Hughes is also charged with terroristic threatening.
The shooting happened May 4, according to court documents. The victim was shot once in the head.
The documents say Hughes had been arguing with the victim’s current girlfriend via text message and made a threat to kill both of them on sight.
Armed with a handgun, Hughes went to the victim’s home and fired twice as he looked out a window after refusing to answer the door. One of the rounds struck the victim in the head. The warrant information says the victim suffered a brain injury and permanent damage from the gunshot wound, but should survive.
Hughes was released on her own recognizance and placed into the home incarceration program. She has been ordered to have no contact with the victim or possess an weapons.
The next court date for Hughes was set for May 24.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.