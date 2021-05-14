18-year-old arrested after burglarizing Butchertown restaurant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The amount of work some people have put in to keep their businesses afloat during the pandemic is hard for many to imagine.
Sergio Ribenboim, the owner of Sergio’s World Beers, works 80 hours a week just to keep his doors open.
Tuesday morning, Ribenboim was one of many Louisville victims affected by a burglary. During what Ribenboim feels was a crime spree, Stephen Todd, 18, recklessly drove on the wrong side of the road before stopping in front of Sergio’s World Beers on Story Avenue.
The teenager broke inside of the restaurant using a hammer to shatter the door; he left after stealing the restaurant’s cash register till.
“My wife and I, she was here basically picking up all the shards of glass on our anniversary, and we were trying to count how much was stolen,” Ribenboim said.
Sergio’s World Beers has been open for 12 years and Ribenboim said he’s never experienced anything like this.
“It gives you kind of a sick feeling in your stomach that we work so hard to get this place going and keeping it open during this past year,” Ribenboim added.
Stephen was arrested Thursday night after leaving a store when an LMPD officer recognized him. During the arrest, Stephen is accused of hitting the officer in the face with an unopened can of sprite before attempting to run.
After being detained, an LMPD arrest slip said the officer removed a black camouflage 9mm Glock that was loaded with a round in the chamber.
“I feel bad for his family that they have brought up a child to be like that I feel bad for everybody else that’s been robbed and broken into,” Ribenboim said. “It seems crime is rampant, at least it wasn’t another shooting.”
