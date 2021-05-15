Family of slain mother, 9-year-old son raising money for NKY playground

BURLINGTON, Ky. (FOX19) - The family of two murder victims is raising money to help a Burlington playground.
John and Marilyn Kramer lost their daughter, Kelli Kramer, and grandson, Aiden, in March 2018.
Kelli and 9-year-old Aiden were shot and killed inside their apartment.
John and Marilyn are selling raffle tickets to raise money benefiting the St. Timothy Church and Burlington Elementary playground.
“We’ve had nights where we don’t have sleep. You think about it all the time,” John said. “We’ve learned, as time passes, things do get better. Aiden, he was a straight-A student. We’re doing this because he was a special child, he was outgoing, easy to get along with.”
Said Marilyn, “Kelli was very outgoing. She was just a really nice person, always came with a smile, always ready to party. We miss them both.”
The raffle drawing is on June 7, which would have been Aiden’s 13th birthday.
The winner will get $10,000.
John says there will be a permanent marker at the playground to commemorate Aiden.
“We’ve learned as time passes things do get better, but they’ll never get better,” he said. “Our hearts are broken, but our faith tells us we will see them again sometime. So, that helps out.”
The man charged in connection with Kelli and Aiden’s murder is Joshua Ward.
According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation suggests Ward had a relationship with Kelli that lasted from December 2016 to May 2017. The sheriff’s office states, “Ward believed Kramer was responsible for destroying him.”
Ward is charged with capital murder and is due back in court this fall.
