Gov. Beshear: 488 new cases of COVID-19 in Ky., 5 new deaths Saturday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Andy Beshear announced Saturday the commonwealth is heading closer to 2 million unique residents vaccinated.
In Saturday’s update, Beshear confirmed so far 1,908,850 Kentuckians have received at least their first dose of a COVID vaccine.
The update included the top five counties by vaccination rate as of Saturday:
- Woodford - 57%
- Franklin - 56%
- Fayette - 54%
- Scott - 47%
- Campbell- 46%
Beshear also confirmed 488 additional cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky Saturday. The total number of cases since the pandemic began is now 452,250.
Saturday’s report also confirmed five additional deaths due to COVID based on the state health department. Total deaths in the commonwealth due to the virus is now 6,648.
Positivity rate based on a seven-day rolling average is now 2.83 percent.
Other information provided in Saturday’s update includes:
- Patients currently hospitalized : 403
- Patients currently in ICU : 115
- Patients currently on a ventilator : 51
For additional information on positive cases and breakdowns on county, race and ethnicity, visit the Team Kentucky COVID-19 website.
