How to de-stress pets if you’re returning to work

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/NBC) - More than 12 million US households got a new pet during the pandemic. You may be stressed out leaving them and your pets are probably going to be stressed out as routines change.
Before you head back to the office, start easing into the routine by leaving the house more often. One animal shelter recommend setting your pet up with lots of toys. Especially the puzzle toys you can put treats in so it keeps them occupied and busy.
Keep an eye out for anxiety. If your dog is destroying everything as soon as you leave the house, take them on a long walk or jog to release that pent up energy before work.
You also might want to consider a crate or pet gate to start.
If your pet is needy, maybe a pet sitter or doggy daycare is a better option.
“I definitely would recommend that people plan ahead, because you don’t just wanna go back to work and turn that switch off for your pet who’s gotten used to you being home for over a year potentially,” Corey Price, animal services manager in Irving, Texas said.
Veterinarians have been overwhelmed this past year for a couple of reasons. For one, the COVID-19 pet boom. More people taking that new pet to get a checkup at the vet.
Banfield Pet Hospital, one of the biggest national chains, had about half a million more pet visits in 2020 than in 2019.
Also, just as humans have gained those ‘pandemic pounds,’ your pets have too. Vets are reminding you to watch their weight and ease off on too many treats or table scraps.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.