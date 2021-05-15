Indiana State Department of Health Saturday update: 798 new cases, 5 new deaths

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Saturday, the Indiana State Department of Health provided an update on newly confirmed COVID-19 cases within the state.
The new report confirmed an additional 798 cases of COVID-19 in the state, according to the ISDH. Total number of cases reported in Indiana since the pandemic began is now 734,736.
Five additional deaths were also confirmed due to COVID-19 Saturday, according to the health department, bringing the total number of deaths due to the virus in Indiana to 13,054.
Other information provided in Saturday’s report includes 10,167,401 COVID-19 tests administered in Indiana so far, with 3,448,804 individuals tested. The number of new tests administered as reported on Saturday is 33,480, with 7,430 new individuals tested based on ISDH data.
Seven-day positivity rate for COVID-19 tests in the state is now listed as 5.1 percent for all tests administered.
So far, 2,282,103 individuals in Indiana have been fully vaccinated, with 25,459 new individuals reported Saturday.
To see a list of cases by county, click or tap here.
