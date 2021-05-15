Louisville woman killed, brother critically injured in accident on I-40 in Nashville Saturday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WAVE) - A Louisville woman was killed and her brother critically injured in a two-vehicle crash early Saturday morning in Nashville.
According to the Metropolitan Nashville Police, the two-vehicle collision occurred on Interstate 40 West in Nashville around 2 a.m.
Jazmin Swain, 28, from Louisville was pronounced dead at the scene. Her brother, Tristian Swain, 21, is currently in critical condition at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Investigation revealed the brother and sister were passengers in a Ford Fusion vehicle. The car was heading west on the interstate when, for an unknown reason, the car left the road and crashed into a center concrete wall.
The car stopped in the middle of the interstate, where Jazmin and Tristian had gotten out of the vehicle. Police said at that time, the Fusion and the Swain siblings were struck by a Pontiac Bonneville.
The driver of the Bonneville said he was unable to avoid the crash. He and another passenger within his car were uninjured.
Three other passengers within the Fusion were not critically hurt, and no drivers showed signs of impairment according to police.
Investigation is ongoing at this time.
