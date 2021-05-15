Sacred Heart Schools host vaccine clinic with Norton Healthcare

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Norton Healthcare is working with Sacred Heart Schools to offer a location this Saturday for those 12 and up to receive a COVID vaccine.
The vaccine clinic at Sacred Heart Model School’s gym, located at 3117 Lexington Road, will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Appointments are available by calling (502) 861-4499 or visiting Norton Healthcare’s website here for ages 18 and up and here for ages 12 through 17.
Walk-ins will also be accepted while supplies last.
Sacred Heart asks guests to follow these guidelines when visiting the vaccination clinic:
- Those under 18 years of age must have a guardian present.
- Bring a photo ID and if you have insurance, your insurance card (not required). Patients will not be charged.
- Only individuals receiving the vaccine will be permitted in the vaccination area.
- Stay six feet apart from others to maintain social distancing.
- Wear a mask at all times. If you do not have one, a mask will be provided.
- Wear a shirt that allows easy access to the upper arms.
- You must stay on site 15 to 30 minutes after you get the vaccine for observation.
