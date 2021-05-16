Family, friends of wrong-way crash victims warn of the dangers of drinking and driving

Three passengers died after a wrong-way crash on Interstate 265 in Floyd County. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Ken Baker | May 16, 2021 at 4:07 PM EDT - Updated May 16 at 4:11 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Family and friends of victims killed following a drunk driving accident are speaking out about the dangers of getting behind the wheel while intoxicated.

On Sunday, those who knew 21-year-old Taylor Cole, her three-year-old son Braxton Fields and 22-year-old Leah Onstott Dunn came together to remember them and spread awareness about drinking and driving.

”It’s a very big deal,” family friend Dylan Grider said. “It’s drunk driving, it needs to stop. This is what it results in and how many more lives can be lost like this because of alcohol behind the wheel.”

The group gathered at Crawford County Middle School where they then caravanned through the community to the final resting place of some of the victims.

Cole, Fields, Dunn and her unborn child were killed after a head on crash along I-265 last march in Floyd County.

According to police, Taylor Barefoot, 31, was behind the wheel when she crashed head-on into another vehicle on I-265 in March of 2020. Barefoot is seen here walking into the a Floyd County courtroom on April 9, 2021 for a sentencing hearing.
According to police, Taylor Barefoot, 31, was behind the wheel when she crashed head-on into another vehicle on I-265 in March of 2020. Barefoot is seen here walking into the a Floyd County courtroom on April 9, 2021 for a sentencing hearing. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Just last month 31-year-old Taylor Barefoot was sentenced to at least 12 years in prison for the accident.

Police say she caused the accident after leaving from a party.

“This is really a serious situation not only to the person drinking, but others around should take note and notice that someone is too impaired to drive,“ Cole’s step mother Tawnya Lynch said.

The family and friends said there are plans in the work to make this an annual event.

