Fights breaking out in parking lot near Kentucky Kingdom prompts LMPD response

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police officers were dispatched to several incidents involving unaccompanied minors fighting in the parking lot near Kentucky Kingdom Saturday evening.
The incidents, which were captured on camera and shared through Snapchat and Facebook, showed a large group of teenagers in the parking lot of the Kentucky Exposition Center arguing and throwing punches.
In the video, KEC security as well as LMPD officers can be seen apprehending several individuals involved.
According to LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley, officers were contacted by Kentucky Kingdom security around 6 p.m. on a large group of juveniles who were hanging out in the parking lot with fights breaking out between some of them.
Two young women were cited for fighting and later released to their parents.
Around 7:30 p.m., officers were called back to the parking lot for another group of teenagers who were fighting. Police said the group largely dispersed upon arrival and no injuries were reported.
Kentucky Kingdom released a statement Sunday afternoon confirming a large group of the unaccompanied minors were exhibiting behavior that violated the park’s code of conduct. The group was removed from the park a short time later.
“We are saddened by the behavior exhibited from these guests and affirm that it is not aligned with our values or consistent with the positive guest experience at Kentucky Kingdom,” the park’s statement reads.
