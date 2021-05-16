FORECAST: Storms for some to kick off the week

WEATHER HEADLINES
- MONDAY & TUESDAY: Scattered showers and storms possible
- TEMPERATURE TREND: Highs warming into the 80s next week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As a warm front lifts north overnight, scattered showers and storms will be possible. The best chance for those will be north of I-64. Otherwise, it will be another mild night with lows dropping into the upper 50s.
With the warm front still in the vicinity on Monday, scattered showers and storms remain in the forecast with the best chance during the early morning. A partly sunny sky during the afternoon will boost highs into the mid to upper 70s.
We’ll hold onto the risk for a few more showers and storms into Monday night with lows in the 60s.
The risk for scattered storms continues on Tuesday as another disturbance swings through and the warm front will still be in the region. Highs should still reach the mid to upper 70s.
A ridge of high pressure builds into the area for the second half of next week. With that comes drier weather, but also much warmer temperatures. In fact, it will feel like summer with highs in the mid to upper 80s by the end of the week.
