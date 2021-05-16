Gov. Beshear reports 287 new COVID-19 cases; 2.79% positivity rate

Gov. Beshear reports 287 new COVID-19 cases; 2.79% positivity rate
Kentucky governor Andy Beshear announced Sunday the commonwealth's positivity rate has once again dropped compared to previous days. (Source: Office of Governor Andy Beshear)
By Dustin Vogt | May 16, 2021 at 5:21 PM EDT - Updated May 16 at 5:21 PM

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky governor Andy Beshear announced Sunday the commonwealth’s positivity rate has once again dropped compared to previous days.

Positivity rate on Sunday based on a seven-day rolling average is now 2.79 percent, according to the governor’s update.

Beshear also confirmed so far, 1,916,501 Kentuckians have received at least their first dose of a COVID vaccine.

The update included the top five counties by vaccination rate as of Sunday:

  • Woodford - 57%
  • Franklin - 56%
  • Fayette - 54%
  • Scott - 47%
  • Campbell- 46%

An additional 287 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Kentucky Sunday. The total number of cases since the pandemic began is now 452,537.

Eight additional deaths due to COVID-19 were also confirmed from the state health department. Total deaths in the commonwealth due to the virus is now 6,656.

Other information provided in Sunday’s update includes:

  • Patients currently hospitalized : 381
  • Patients currently in ICU : 112
  • Patients currently on a ventilator : 53

Due to limited reporting, additional information will be provided in Monday’s update.

For additional information on positive cases and breakdowns on county, race and ethnicity, visit the Team Kentucky COVID-19 website.

WAVE 3 News Now. Watch Anytime. Anywhere.
WAVE 3 News Now. Watch Anytime. Anywhere. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.