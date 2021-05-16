Gov. Beshear reports 287 new COVID-19 cases; 2.79% positivity rate

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky governor Andy Beshear announced Sunday the commonwealth’s positivity rate has once again dropped compared to previous days.
Positivity rate on Sunday based on a seven-day rolling average is now 2.79 percent, according to the governor’s update.
Beshear also confirmed so far, 1,916,501 Kentuckians have received at least their first dose of a COVID vaccine.
The update included the top five counties by vaccination rate as of Sunday:
- Woodford - 57%
- Franklin - 56%
- Fayette - 54%
- Scott - 47%
- Campbell- 46%
An additional 287 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Kentucky Sunday. The total number of cases since the pandemic began is now 452,537.
Eight additional deaths due to COVID-19 were also confirmed from the state health department. Total deaths in the commonwealth due to the virus is now 6,656.
Other information provided in Sunday’s update includes:
- Patients currently hospitalized : 381
- Patients currently in ICU : 112
- Patients currently on a ventilator : 53
Due to limited reporting, additional information will be provided in Monday’s update.
For additional information on positive cases and breakdowns on county, race and ethnicity, visit the Team Kentucky COVID-19 website.
