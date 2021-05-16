Indiana State Department of Health Sunday update: 754 new cases, 9 new deaths

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) - The Indiana State Department of Health provided an update Sunday afternoon with newly confirmed COVID-19 cases within the state.
Sunday’s report confirmed an additional 754 cases of COVID-19 in Indiana, according to the ISDH, bringing the total number of positive cases in the state to 735,462.
Nine additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Indiana were also confirmed by the health department Sunday. Total number of deaths due to the virus in the state is now 13,063.
Other updates provided Sunday include an additional 4,301 individuals have been tested and 17,359 new COVID-19 tests administered. So far, 3,452,232 unique individuals have been tested in the state, with 10,184,473 total tests administered.
The seven-day positivity rate in the state of Indiana is now at 5.0 percent for all tests administered.
So far, 2,299,256 individuals in Indiana have been fully vaccinated, with a total of 4,808,030 doses administered.
The Regenstrief Institute reports 57,093 total patients have been hospitalized due to COVID-19 and 10,876 total patients admitted within the ICU as of Sunday morning.
Unique patients recovered from COVID-19 in Indiana so far is now totaled at 698,193, according to the latest data from the Regenstrief Institute.
Percentage of recoveries on positive cases in the state is now at 95.2 percent Sunday.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.