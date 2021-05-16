LMPD: 2 found dead after shooting in Preston Highway hotel parking lot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police is investigating after two people were found dead in the parking lot of a Preston Highway hotel Sunday morning.
LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley confirmed officers were called to reports of a shooting in the 3300 block of Preston Highway at the Sleep Inn shortly before 9 a.m.
When officials arrived, they located a man and woman inside of a truck who had been shot. They were both pronounced dead at the scene.
No other details were provided at this time. LMPD’s Homicide Unit is currently investigating.
Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.