Metro Corrections inmate dies in hospital 2 days after booking, officials say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An inmate within Louisville Metro Corrections has died after being sent to the hospital, officials confirmed.
According to a news release, an officer found the 37-year-old man unresponsive in their housing unit around 8 a.m. Sunday morning.
Metro Corrections Assistant Director Steve Durham said the officer called for medical assistance and began “lifesaving efforts” on the inmate. He was sent to University Hospital and later died around 3 p.m., Durham confirmed.
The man, whose identity is being withheld until family is notified, was booked in Metro Corrections on Friday for strangulation and unlawful imprisonment charges, according to officials.
Louisville Metro Police Public Integrity Unit will be handling the investigation into the incident, which is “standard procedure for any serious event in the detention facility,” Durham said in the release.
LMDC Director Dwayne Clark has also instructed the department’s Professional Standards unit to begin their review of the case.
The review will include “compliance of Departmental policy for periodic observation and welfare checks of inmates,” Durham said.
