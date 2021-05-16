Rombauer’s late charge earns Preakness victory

The colt, who was coming off a third place finish in April’s Blue Grass Stakes, captured the middle jewel of the Triple Crown by three and half lengths over Midnight Bourbon. It was then another two lengths back to Medina Spirit, who was trying to win the Preakness wire-to-wire just as he did two weeks ago in the Kentucky Derby. Medina Spirit, of course, is wrapped up in a swirling controversy after it was revealed last Sunday that the colt had tested positive for an illegal race -day drug following his Run for the Roses. His trainer, Bob Baffert, elected to remain at his California home rather than attend the race at Pimlico. Baffert’s other Preakness runner, Concert Tour, finished a distant ninth.