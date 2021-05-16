Rombauer’s late charge earns Preakness victory

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rombauer, who skipped the Kentucky Derby, flew past frontrunners Medina Spirit and Midnight Bourbon in the stretch and won the Preakness Stakes on Saturday at Pimlico Race Course.
The colt, who was coming off a third place finish in April’s Blue Grass Stakes, captured the middle jewel of the Triple Crown by three and half lengths over Midnight Bourbon. It was then another two lengths back to Medina Spirit, who was trying to win the Preakness wire-to-wire just as he did two weeks ago in the Kentucky Derby. Medina Spirit, of course, is wrapped up in a swirling controversy after it was revealed last Sunday that the colt had tested positive for an illegal race -day drug following his Run for the Roses. His trainer, Bob Baffert, elected to remain at his California home rather than attend the race at Pimlico. Baffert’s other Preakness runner, Concert Tour, finished a distant ninth.
Rombauer, ridden by Flavien Prat, found a comfortable stride down the backstretch and had moved to a close fourth position after three quarters of a mile. By the top of the stretch, Rombauer had zoomed into third as Midnight Bourbon moved past Medina Spirit for the lead. By mid-stretch, Medina Spirit began to fade as Rombauer swooped on past Midnight Bourbon to go in front for good. The winner, whose time of 1:53.62 matched the sixth fastest Preakness, paid $25.60 .
Rombauer is trained by Michael McCarthy, who was competing in his first Triple Crown race. In his post-race comments, McCarthy mentioned the Belmont Stakes is 50-50 for Rombauer.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.