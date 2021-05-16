Towing company owner wants answers from LMPD after no officers reported to burglary scene

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Friday around 4:45 p.m., a man driving a silver SUV rammed the truck into the gate of Curtis Roadside and Towing causing thousands of dollars worth of damage.
Stephen Curtis, owner of Curtis Roadside and Towing said he was there to take his vehicle that was towed 2 weeks ago.
“He had been here previously before and actually got into my gate when nobody was here,” Curtis said. “Because the garbage people had to drive a vehicle in and then he called to let us know he was locked in on my premises.”
Curtis said the man was not happy about his car being towed and said he couldn’t afford the impound fee. After forcing himself through the gate, the driver and another person drive straight to the wanted car, took it, and drove back through the gate.
During the burglary, a nearby business owner called the police and reported breaking and entering. Curtis said police never showed up.
“I have a secured lot for a reason,” Curtis explained. “That’s to keep people out and protect what I have and that’s what I try to do, and I call the police to do that even more and they’re still not here.” According to LMPD’s Covid-19 protocols, officers will only report to scenes of property crime if there are suspects to arrest or injuries.
In a statement regarding the burglary, LMPD said: “MetroSafe is only showing two calls for service to the 1100 block of Ulrich, both on Friday; one on a suspicious vehicle and the other for vehicle damage. It’s possible a report was taken over the phone via the Telephone Reporting Unit (TRU) but those calls aren’t necessarily captured by MetroSafe. The Telephone Reporting Unit (TRU) has been successfully utilized by LMPD for several years now allowing non-emergency reports to be taken over the phone so officers can tend to crimes that are in progress necessitating an emergency response. Several media advised the public about the department’s intent to take more non-emergency reports via telephone back at the start of the pandemic in March 2020. Once taken, TRU reports are routed to the division and assigned a detective the same as a traditional report.”
Curtis found the taken car shortly after the burglary at a nearby tire shop, he said damages to his gate will cost at least $10,000.
