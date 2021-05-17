Barbershops, salons in Kentucky will keep requiring masks for now

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - While you may soon be able to keep your mask off in some restaurants and stores in the commonwealth, at your barbershop and hair salon, masks are still a must.
”I personally do feel like it’s high risk,” Elevate Salon and Spa owner Donna Carrier said. “We work in close proximity to our clients.”
Carrier said she doesn’t mind that other industries are seeing relaxed restrictions, but salons and barbershops are not.
”I would love for us to get back to a point where we are not having to wear masks. Hopefully, that day comes soon,” Carrier said.
In Kentucky’s salons and barber shops, mask-wearing and six feet of social distancing must be enforced. Operations must also run at 50% capacity.
A statement from the Kentucky Board of Cosmetology said the current guidelines were created by an executive order from the governor through the Department of Health’s state of emergency implementation.
”As a business owner, it’s really important for me to be compliant with state board regulations because there are a lot of fines that come with that,” Carrier said.
Carrier said the fines for salons and barbershops not following guidelines could be up to $3500 per person.
“I’m sure there is going to be a lot of clients that are thinking, ‘Oh great, I don’t have to wear my mask to the hair salon now, this is going to be amazing,’ and they may not realize that (we) still have the State Board of Cosmetology to follow,” Carrier said.
According to the cosmetology board, restrictions won’t be lifted until state and health leaders deem these types of services as no risk
