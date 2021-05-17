Cicadas emerge across WAVE Country after 17 years

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Many have heard the buzz: Cicadas are expected to return in a dozen states after a 17-year slumber in the ground.
The arrival of Brood X cicadas has been a long-awaited event for some like the owner of IdleWild Butterfly Farm, entomologist Blair Leano-Helvey.
“There ya go, buddy,” she said, placing a cicada on a leaf near a tree on Monday. “It’s an exciting time for us bug people.”
The red-eyed cicadas have already been spotted across WAVE Country, including at O’Bannon Woods State Park in Indiana and Crescent Hill in Louisville.
They emerge from the ground for one reason: “To find love,” Leano-Helvey said.
Cicadas will shed their shells and wait for their skin to harden and darken before flying up to the trees where they’ll make their very loud mating call.
“We call them the screaming trees,” Leano-Helvey said. “They’ll be very loud, they’re going to be looking for love, and females will lay eggs in the stems of trees, and in several weeks, those eggs hatch, and those nymphs fall to the ground, and they burrow down deep.”
While cicadas might look creepy to some, Leano-Helvey told WAVE 3 News they’re harmless to humans. They do pose a minor threat to young trees, but in general, they are beneficial to other wildlife.
“They provide a really important source of food for other animals,” Leano-Helvey said. “We may see next year a population jump in certain species, and when they die their bodies fertilize the ground and fertilize plants.”
If you’re still not a cicada fan, there is good news: They only live for four to six weeks after they shed their shells.
More cicadas are expected to emerge across WAVE Country within the week.
During that time, IdleWild Butterfly Farm encourages everyone to be a “citizen scientist” and help collect data for its Cicada Census on their website.
IdleWild will also host several cicada-related events, including a cicada cooking class. To learn more, click here.
