Deadly shooting at Bardstown Road McDonald’s in Bashford Manor under investigation

Calls came in at 2:55 p.m. Monday to the McDonald’s on the 3300 block of Bardstown Road on reports of a shooting. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Dustin Vogt and Shellie Sylvestri | May 17, 2021 at 3:45 PM EDT - Updated May 17 at 4:05 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A person was shot dead at a Bardstown Road McDonald’s Monday afternoon, a Louisville Metro Police Department detective confirmed to WAVE 3 News.

MetroSafe dispatchers said calls about the shooting first came in at 2:55 p.m. to the McDonald’s on the 3300 block of Bardstown Road in Bashford Manor.

No potential suspect information has been provided.

Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.

WAVE 3 News has crews on the scene and will update this story with more details.

