Deadly shooting at Bardstown Road McDonald’s in Bashford Manor under investigation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A person was shot dead at a Bardstown Road McDonald’s Monday afternoon, a Louisville Metro Police Department detective confirmed to WAVE 3 News.
MetroSafe dispatchers said calls about the shooting first came in at 2:55 p.m. to the McDonald’s on the 3300 block of Bardstown Road in Bashford Manor.
No potential suspect information has been provided.
Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.
