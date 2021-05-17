Family Dollar shooting on Taylor Boulevard leaves one injured

A shooting was reported around 7:30 p.m. at the Family Dollar on Taylor Boulevard across the street from a KFC on May 17. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Shellie Sylvestri | May 17, 2021 at 7:54 PM EDT - Updated May 17 at 7:54 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A person opened fire outside of a Family Dollar Monday evening in South Louisville, striking at least one person.

The shooting was reported around 7:30 p.m. at the store on Taylor Boulevard across the street from a KFC, a Metrosafe spokesperson confirmed to WAVE 3 News.

Responding officers found the victim with a gunshot wound.

The person’s identity and condition have not been revealed; it is unclear if the person will be transported to the hospital.

Anyone with information should call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

