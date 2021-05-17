FORECAST: Get ready for a summer pattern!

- THUNDERSTORM RISK: Isolated to scattered chances today through Wednesday; most remain dry
- 90° HEAT: Temperatures for the first time this season will push 90 later this week/weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The kick-off to a summer pattern begins today with a warm and more humid setup. A few thunderstorms will be possible near and north of I-64 into the afternoon with most areas remaining dry.
We’ll hold onto the risk for a few more showers and storms into Monday night with lows in the 60s.
Warm on Tuesday with the thunderstorm risk shifting to areas along and west of I-65. Otherwise, we’ll be heating up into the mid-80s.
Mostly cloudy with lows in the 60s Tuesday night as a small shower chance continues.
A ridge of high pressure builds into the area for the second half of next week. With that comes drier weather, but also much warmer temperatures. In fact, it may feel downright hot with highs a couple of degrees on either side of 90!
