FORECAST: A summer-like pattern ahead!

- THUNDERSTORM RISK: Isolated to scattered chances today through Wednesday; most remain dry
- 90° HEAT: Temperatures for the first time this season will push 90 later this week/weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The kick-off to a summer pattern begins today with warmer temperatures and a bit more humidity. A few thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon with the best chance near and north of I-64, but most areas remain dry with highs in the upper 70s.
We’ll hold onto the risk for a few more showers and storms tonight as a disturbance inches closer to us. It will be a mild night with lows in the 60s.
Tuesday starts off with clouds and the chance of scattered showers and storms. The clouds will thin some into the afternoon with only an isolated shower or storm possible. The warming trend continues with highs reaching the low to mid 80s.
We can’t rule out a stray shower Tuesday night, but most remain dry under a mostly cloudy sky. Lows remain in the low to mid 60s.
A ridge of high pressure builds into the area for the second half of this week. With that comes drier weather, but also much warmer temperatures. In fact, it may feel downright hot with highs a couple degrees either side of 90!
