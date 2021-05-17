FORECAST: A taste of summer this week

- THUNDERSTORM RISK: Isolated to scattered chances through Wednesday; most remain dry
- 90° HEAT: Temperatures for the first time this season will push 90 later this
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Scattered showers are possible overnight tonight as temperatures drop into the 60s.
We’ll keep the chance for scattered showers around Tuesday morning, adding a few potential thunderstorms into the mix by the afternoon. Highs will struggle to hit the 80-degree mark thanks to clouds and rain-cooled air.
Clouds will stick around Tuesday night but the scattered storm chance will not. Expect mainly dry weather late in the evening with lows dropping into the 60s again by Wednesday morning.
Wednesday is a very warm day in the mid 80s with only a small, isolated rain chance in the morning and a small storm chance in the afternoon.
A ridge of high pressure builds into the area for the second half of this week. With that comes drier weather, but also much warmer temperatures. In fact, it will feel like summer with highs in the mid to upper 80s by the end of the week. We’ll even make a run at 90 here in Louisville over the weekend.
