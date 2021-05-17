Goode Morning Weather Blog 5/17

Hopefully we get some rain from the front nearby the next couple of days as it looks mainly dry later this week, the weekend and perhaps into next week. Not good for the start of the growing season. So if you recently planted, monitor the forecast/radar trends carefully in terms of watering needs.
Yes, it does look warm and really just down right hot later this week. At least we don’t have to deal with a crazy heat index with heat surges in May but it will still be hot either way. Wear the sunscreen if you plan to spend a lot of time outdoors and something tells me many of you will be ;)
